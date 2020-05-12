Today’s Takeout: La Tienda Tapas Bar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Takeout celebrates the charity and assistance being shared by La Tienda Tapas Bar in Williamsburg. Owner and Chef Greg Mincher joined us in Today’s Takeout with the details.
La Tienda Tapas Bar
1325 Jamestown Rd – Williamsburg
Community Kitchen
Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Check out the menu and get more information at LaTiendaTapasBar.com
Or call (757) 808-5344
