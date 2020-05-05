PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s Cinco de Mayo on Today’s Takeout! You don’t have to miss out on celebrating with some help from Juan’s Mexican Cafe & Cantina. Owner Juan Carillo joined us on HRS with all that’s happening today at Juan’s!
Juan’s Mexican Cafe & Cantina
561 Bland Blvd
Newport News
JuansCafeAndCantina.com
(757) 826-8157
Order through the app!
Text JUANS to 33733
Facebook @JuansCafeandCantina
MORE FROM HRS!
- Get Rid of Those Wrinkles
- Today’s Takeout: Juan’s Mexican Cafe and Cantina
- Support The Food Bank And Invest In Your Community
- Today’s Takeout: Hunger Has Met Its ‘Matchsticks’
- Career Engineer: Job Seekers Must Master The On-Line Interview