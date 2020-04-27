Today’s Takeout: Jolly Roger Restaurant

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Jolly Roger Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills, NC is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner and they have been doing their part to take care of the locals down in the OBX. General Manager Andrea Sullivan told us how they are making a difference along with some tasty curbside service.
Jolly Roger Restaurant
1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Offering Curbside pickup and delivery
JollyRogerOBX.com
(252) 441-6530
