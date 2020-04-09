Today’s Takeout: Hot Tuna and Shorebreak Pizza

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From the apps, entrees and cocktails that made Hot Tuna a hot spot, to the gigantic pizzas and other Shorebreak specialties made for sharing, you don’t have to go without good food!

Don’t miss the Family Market Wednesday and Saturday at Hot Tuna!

Hot Tuna
2817 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

Curbside Pickup available
Full Menu – Family Style Meals
Beer & Wine
Order Online at HOTTUNAVB.com or call (757) 481-2888

FB: @hottunavabeach
IG: @hottunavb
Twitter: @hottunavb

Shorebreak Pizza
Open for Curbside Pickup & Delivery
Beer and Wine also available
Order Online at ShoreBreak VB.com or call (757) 481-9393

FB: @shorebreakvb
IG: @shorebreakpizza
Twitter: @Shorebreakvb

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Hot Tuna and Shorebreak Pizza.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories