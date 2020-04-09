Today’s Takeout: Hot Tuna and Shorebreak Pizza

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From the apps, entrees and cocktails that made Hot Tuna a hot spot, to the gigantic pizzas and other Shorebreak specialties made for sharing, you don’t have to go without good food!
Don’t miss the Family Market Wednesday and Saturday at Hot Tuna!
Hot Tuna
2817 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach
Curbside Pickup available
Full Menu – Family Style Meals
Beer & Wine
Order Online at HOTTUNAVB.com or call (757) 481-2888
FB: @hottunavabeach
IG: @hottunavb
Twitter: @hottunavb
Shorebreak Pizza
Open for Curbside Pickup & Delivery
Beer and Wine also available
Order Online at ShoreBreak VB.com or call (757) 481-9393
FB: @shorebreakvb
IG: @shorebreakpizza
Twitter: @Shorebreakvb
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Hot Tuna and Shorebreak Pizza.
