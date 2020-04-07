Today’s Takeout: Easter Feast From 1608 Crafthouse!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Sunday may not be the same this year, but if a delicious meal has always been part of your Easter, you can definitely keep that tradition with the help of 1608 Crafthouse.

Listen to Chef Kevin Sharkey run down what’s on the menu for the holiday, and what’s available for carryout or delivery daily during social distancing.

1608 Crafthouse 1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach 757-965-4510 or 1608 Crafthouse.com Find them on Facebook @1608 Crafthouse, Instagram @1608 Crafthouse VB and Twitter @1608 Crafthouse

