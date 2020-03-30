Today’s Takeout: Berrett’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

Live Now
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Situated in historic Williamsburg, Chef Michael Kellum says Berrett’s has modernized it’s operation to keep up with the need for good food from a distance!

Curbside To Go, Home Delivery and Gift Card Support Program.
Online Ordering by calling (757) 253-1847 or visiting Berrets.com
Right now discounts on Beer and Wine and great deals on gift cards.

