Today’s Takeout: Berrett’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Situated in historic Williamsburg, Chef Michael Kellum says Berrett’s has modernized it’s operation to keep up with the need for good food from a distance!
Curbside To Go, Home Delivery and Gift Card Support Program.
Online Ordering by calling (757) 253-1847 or visiting Berrets.com
Right now discounts on Beer and Wine and great deals on gift cards.
