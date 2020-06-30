Today’s Takeout: Anatolia Bar and Grill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Looking for a fresh and flavorful dining experience? You’ll find it at Anatolia Bar & Grill in Williamsburg. Co-owner Bee Yesilcimen joined us for Today’s Takeout.

Anatolia Bar & Grill

Armenian Mediterranean Cuisine

Takeout, Delivery, Indoor and Outdoor Dining

5203 Center Street

Williamsburg

(757) 220-3840 to order or make your reservations

Find them on Facebook @AnatoliaBarandGrill

