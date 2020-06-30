Today’s Takeout: Anatolia Bar and Grill

In The Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Looking for a fresh and flavorful dining experience? You’ll find it at Anatolia Bar & Grill in Williamsburg. Co-owner Bee Yesilcimen joined us for Today’s Takeout.

Anatolia Bar & Grill
Armenian Mediterranean Cuisine
Takeout, Delivery, Indoor and Outdoor Dining
5203 Center Street
Williamsburg
(757) 220-3840 to order or make your reservations
Find them on Facebook @AnatoliaBarandGrill

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***