Today’s Takeout: 1608 Crafthouse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Restaurants across Hampton Roads are starting to reopen and hopefully we’ll have chefs back in our kitchen soon too. Kevin Sharkey is the Owner and Executive Chef at 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach and he told us during Today’s Takeout that this past weekend was a turning point for his very successful business.

1608 Crafthouse

Dining Room and patio are open

Online ordering and takeout as well

1608 Pleasure House Rd

Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608CRAFTHOUSE.COM

