Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Today’s Takeout: 1608 Crafthouse

In The Kitchen

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Restaurants across Hampton Roads are starting to reopen and hopefully we’ll have chefs back in our kitchen soon too. Kevin Sharkey is the Owner and Executive Chef at 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach and he told us during Today’s Takeout that this past weekend was a turning point for his very successful business.

1608 Crafthouse
Dining Room and patio are open
Online ordering and takeout as well
1608 Pleasure House Rd
Virginia Beach
(757) 965-4510
1608CRAFTHOUSE.COM

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***