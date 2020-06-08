Today’s Takeout: 1608 Crafthouse

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Restaurants across Hampton Roads are starting to reopen and hopefully we’ll have chefs back in our kitchen soon too. Kevin Sharkey is the Owner and Executive Chef at 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach and he told us during Today’s Takeout that this past weekend was a turning point for his very successful business.
1608 Crafthouse
Dining Room and patio are open
Online ordering and takeout as well
1608 Pleasure House Rd
Virginia Beach
(757) 965-4510
1608CRAFTHOUSE.COM
