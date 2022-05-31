PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dominick Ortega from Ortega’s Street Tacos & Catering made chicken and steak quesadillas in The Hampton Roads Show kitchen. He brought a guest and news of upcoming events — including a new location.

Don’t forget about their events:

– June 4

– 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

– 101 Thirsty Days of Summer “Hops For Hero’s”

– 11838 Canon Blvd Unit 400 Newport News.



– June 12

– 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

– Ortega’s Street Grand Opening Virginia Beach

– 3501 Holland Rd. Virginia Beach.

You can reach them by phone at (805) 212-2217. Or find them on Facebook and Instagram @757.ortegasstreet. 1700 BREWING is also on social media: @1700_brewing

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Ortega’s Street Tacos & Catering.