Pork Belly and Sweet Potato Pot Stickers

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Sate Kitchen owner and chef Kyle Fowlkes joined HRS to explain what to do with leftover sweet potatoes after Thanksgiving. It also just so happens to be a new menu item to the Sate Kitchen Food Truck – Pork Belly Sweet Potato Pot Stickers!

Visit satekitchen.com to see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch, as well as catering. Thanksgiving meals are still available – email kyle@satekitchen.com to play your orders. You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram @sate_kitchen for the weekly roaming schedule and online ordering.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sate Kitchen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter