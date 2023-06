PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Treat dad to a great meal on Father’s Day at Prime 255 on Granby! The folks from Prime 255 on Granby joined us on Patio Ten and grilled Yakitori – Asian barbeque chicken skewers and prime ribeye with a vegetable medley and macaroni and cheese.

