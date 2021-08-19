National Potato Day: Stuffed Potato Skins

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – It’s National Potato Day! Whether you like yours mashed, smashed, chipped, or covered in cheese, potatoes can be eaten with just about every meal — or as a meal!

Mixologist, Shani Yourman, with Southern Flair Pub House is whipping up stuffed potato skins and a liquid form of potatoes with the ‘Uncle Tito’s.’

Southern Flair Pub House

1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake

Give them a call at (757) 842-4300

You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House