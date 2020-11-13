Louisiana Flavor For Hampton Roads!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Al Ford says he was introduced to Cajun style food on a visit to New Orleans, and just couldn’t let it go! Now his truck “Nalwins Xscape” can take you to the bayou any time you’re hungry for something special!

Nawlins Xscape
Friday: Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Company in Virginia Beach 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: Benchtop Brewing in Norfolk Noon to 9 p.m.
Find out where they’re heading next and what’s on the menu by following them on Facebook and Instagram @NawlinsX
You can also call call at (757) 752-4282

