Louisiana Flavor For Hampton Roads!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Al Ford says he was introduced to Cajun style food on a visit to New Orleans, and just couldn’t let it go! Now his truck “Nalwins Xscape” can take you to the bayou any time you’re hungry for something special!

Nawlins Xscape

Friday: Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Company in Virginia Beach 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: Benchtop Brewing in Norfolk Noon to 9 p.m.

Find out where they’re heading next and what’s on the menu by following them on Facebook and Instagram @NawlinsX

You can also call call at (757) 752-4282

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Nawlins Xscape

