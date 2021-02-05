In the (Rolling) Kitchen: Asian Inspired Stuffed Chicken Wings

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes let his creativity take flight, and came up with a wing recipe that soars above anything you’ve ever tasted before. Stuffed, baked, and seared on the “SATE” stove, then placed on a bed of ramen noodles, topped with secret sauce, and priced TO GO!

SATE The Roaming New American Kitchen
Visit SateKitchen.com to see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and catering. You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram for the weekly roaming schedule and online ordering.

