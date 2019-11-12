In the Kitchen: Wood Fire Grilled Octopus

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chefs Kyle Woodruff and Kevin Gilbert from Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks showed off the opening dish for their upcoming “Iberian Coast Simply Crafted” dinner. The flavors of Spain and Portugal will make this meal one to remember.

Make your reservations!
Tuesday, November 19 at 6:30
(757) 213-3473
Salacia VB.com/events

Thanksgiving Dinner at Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Thursday, November 28 from Noon to 4 pm
Oceanfront Ballroom
Reservations required – call (757) 502-7178

Salacia Prime Seafood & Steaks at Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront
31st and Atlantic Avenue

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories