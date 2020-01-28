In The Kitchen: Wings And Things!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If it’s Tuesday, that means it’s wing night at Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse at Waterside District. With five sauces to try including Guy’s secret “JuJu” barbecue, you’ll need to stay a while to try them all. Today Executive Chef Christopher Harsch and Bartender Hillary Strickland also talked about their famous weekend Bloody Mary bar, and why your Big Game weekend could be the perfect time to eat at the Smokehouse, or win catering for thirty people at your house!

Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse

Waterside District – Norfolk

WatersideDistrict.com

Social media: @guysmokehouseva

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Guy Fieri’s Smokehouse at Waterside District.