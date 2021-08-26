In The Kitchen: Wings and Pasta Primavera

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With a name like Brothers Pizza, you may think yummy pizza, but Brothers Pizza is so much more than great pizza!

Owner Brian Blair came into the HRS kitchen to show his award-winning wings and a creamy dish of pasta Primavera.

They have two locations in Virginia Beach: North Great Neck Road and Seaboard Road. There is also a third location on the way to Centerville Turnpike in the Kempsville area.

Connect with them via:

their website

or on Facebook.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Brothers Pizza.