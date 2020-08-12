PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Cheers! It’s Wine Wednesday at Berret’s Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg! Chef Michael Kellum joined us with the details and a few perfectly paired appetizers.
Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill
Indoor and outdoor dining
199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847
You can also connect online at Berrets.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.
MORE FROM HRS!
- In the Kitchen: Wine Wednesday
- In The Kitchen: Happy Hour!
- Cool Summer Cocktails
- Lunch And Dinner Done Right With 1608 Crafthouse!
- Today’s Takeout: Anatolia Bar and Grill