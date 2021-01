PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can make any meal take flight at Wild Wing Cafe in Chesapeake. Owner and operator, Ray Roenker joined us at HRS to talk about the always fresh wings, nuggets, sauce, desserts and so much more!

Wild Wing Cafe

1437 Sams Drive in Chesapeake

Give them a call at (757) 382-9464 or visit WildWingCafe.com

Connect on Facebook @wwcChesapeake

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Wild Wing Cafe.

