In The Kitchen: “Wild” OBX Flavors!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s “In The Kitchen” is by Red Sky Cafe and NC Coast Grill and Bar two great restaurants in Duck, North Carolina.

Owner and Executive Chef Wes Stepp is serving us “wild” OBX flavors like OBX style wild game, tuna and green tail shrimp.

You can find Red Sky Cafe at 1197 Duck Road in Duck, North Carolina. They can be reached via phone at (252) 261-8646 or you can visit them online at RedSkyCafe.com.

And right across the street at 1184 Duck Road you can find NC Coast Grill and Bar. Give them a call at (252) 261-8666 or visit NCCoastOBX.com to learn more.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Red Sky Cafe and NC Coast Grill and Bar.

