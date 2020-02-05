In The Kitchen: VB Restaurant Week Specials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kevin Sharkey is the owner and executive chef of 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach and has been cooking in the HRS kitchen for years. His creations are always a huge hit and today he showed us several different dishes from his special menu for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608 Crafthouse.com

Check them out for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week now through Sunday.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.