In The Kitchen: VB Restaurant Week Specials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kevin Sharkey is the owner and executive chef of 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach and has been cooking in the HRS kitchen for years. His creations are always a huge hit and today he showed us several different dishes from his special menu for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

1608 Crafthouse
1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach
(757) 965-4510
1608 Crafthouse.com
Check them out for Virginia Beach Restaurant Week now through Sunday.

