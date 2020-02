PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ahh, love is in the air… We’re in the kitchen with Danny Klubowicz and Brian Hardison from Jolly Roger in Kill Devil Hills, and they’re taking us through some of their Valentine’s Day specials for your special day.

Jolly Roger Restaurant

1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail

Kill Devil Hills, NC

JollyRogerOBX.com

(252) 441-6530

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jolly Roger Restaurant.