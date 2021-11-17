In The Kitchen: Turkey, Seafood and OBX Flair

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Wes Stepp from Red Sky Cafe and NC Coast Grill and Bar joined HRS in the kitchen to make an “Outer Banks Thanksgiving”.

You can find Red Sky Cafe at 1197 Duck Road in Duck, North Carolina. You can contact them by calling (252) 261-8646 or visiting their website RedSkyCafe.com

Right across the street at 1184 Duck Road is NC Coast Grill and Bar. You can give them a call at (252) 261-8666 or give their website a visit NCCoastOBX.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Red Sky Cafe and NC Coast Grill and Bar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter