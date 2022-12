PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill graced our kitchen today and created three beautiful and very tasty tuna dishes.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg

757-253-1847

berrets.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.