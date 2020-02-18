In The Kitchen: Tuna “Markefeller”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were joined in the kitchen today with mixologist Shani Yourman and Chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House. They’re extending Valentine’s Day romance with a special “Tuna Markefeller” entree and “Naughty Hot Toddy” cocktail.
Southern Flair Pub House
1400 Kempsville Road – Chesapeake
(757) 842-4300
www.southernflairph.com
