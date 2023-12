PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The menu is always changing at 1608 Crafthouse.

Chef Kevin Sharkey joined us in the kitchen today, and he made two new items from the menu.

Today, Kevin made scallops and fresh tuna. Don’t forget to pick up a holiday gift card and check out the New Years Eve dinner!

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach

757-965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.