In The Kitchen: Triple Bourbon Burger!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen with Kevin Sharkey, Owner and Executive Chef at 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach. Today he made popular Happy Hour dishes: Shishito Peppers, Tomato & House Made Mozzarella, Sweet & Tangy Chicken Thighs, House Made Pork Rinds and Focaccia Pizza.

1608 Crafthouse 1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach (757) 965-45101608Crafthouse.com

You can also keep up with Crafthouse happenings by connecting with them on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.