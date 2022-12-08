PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Camille Sheppard from Soulivia’s Art and Soul Restaurant and Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar joined us in the kitchen today and gifted us a taste of her savory Tomato and Okra Soup. She also brought along some delicious and beautiful baked goods, including holiday cookies, muffins, and gorgeous cupcakes.
Soulivia’s Art and Soul Restaurant
141 Hillcrest Parkway – Chesapeake
(757) 908-2355
soulivias.com
SOCIAL MEDIA : “Soulivias Art and Soul Restaurant”
Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar
141 Hillcrest Parkway – Chesapeake
CraveBakeryandCoffeeBar.com
(757) 908-2155
