In The Kitchen: Tex-Mex Black Bean and Chicken Wrap

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – March is National Nutrition Month and joining us today in the kitchen was Kirsten Romero and Caitlyn Allen from Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia with a low cost and healthy meal option for seniors and anyone on a budget. Kirsten made a Tex-Mex Black Bean & Chicken Wrap.

March For Meals with Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia

Volunteer, donate and learn more about Meals on Wheels programs and eligibility. Visit SSSEVA.org/HR MEALS

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia.

