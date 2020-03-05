In The Kitchen: Sweet Treats

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Niyah Edwards from 1608 Crafthouse joined us in the kitchen Thursday to show off the sweet treats on their menu!

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

You can also keep up with 1608 Crafthouse happenings by connecting with them on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.

More From HRS: