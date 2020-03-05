PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Niyah Edwards from 1608 Crafthouse joined us in the kitchen Thursday to show off the sweet treats on their menu!
1608 Crafthouse
1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach
(757) 965-4510
1608Crafthouse.com
You can also keep up with 1608 Crafthouse happenings by connecting with them on social media.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.
More From HRS:
- In The Kitchen: Sweet Treats
- In The Kitchen: Crispy Fried Oysters
- In The Kitchen: Meatless Burgers
- In The Kitchen: Bananas Foster French Toast and Beignets
- In The Kitchen: Local Harvest Va. Beef Filet