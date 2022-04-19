PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Camille Sheppard from Soulivia’s Art and Soul Restaurant and Crave Bakery joined us in the kitchen today and temped our taste buds with sweet tea-glazed salmon and some amazing baked goods including chocolate cheesecake and cupcakes.

Soulivia’s Art and Soul Restaurant

141 Hillcrest Parkway – Chesapeake

(757) 908-2355

soulivias.com

SOCIAL MEDIA :

“Soulivias art soul restaurant”

Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar

141 Hillcrest Parkway – Chesapeake

CraveBakeryandCoffeeBar.com

(757) 908-2155

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Soulivia’s Art and Soul Restaurant and Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar.