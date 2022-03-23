PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Today’s “In The Kitchen” is Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.

Chef Michael Kellum joined HRS to make a breakfast special done every Sunday for brunch!

Pan-fried crabcakes with poached eggs, surry sausage, three-cheese grits, county ham, sliced tomato and hollandaise sauce.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill is located at 199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg. They are currently accepting Mother’s Day and graduation reservations.

(757) 253-1847 | Berrets.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant.