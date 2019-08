PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef and General Manager Richard Wright from Stripers Bar and Grille Waterside makes two dishes from their Sunday Brunch menu as well as two varieties of the always popular “Bloody Mary.”

Brunch at Stripers Bar & Grille

Every Sunday – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

at Waterside, Norfolk

Every Sunday – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

in Manteo, NC

