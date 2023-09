PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The folks from Anchor Bar and Lounge at the Delta Hotel in Norfolk crushed their HRS debut! Executive Chef Troy Hawkins made stuffed blackened salmon with creamy saffron risotto and grilled asparagus.

Delta Hotel and Anchor Restaurant

1570 Military Highway

757-213-2231

marriott.com/orfde

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Delta Hotel and Anchor Restaurant.