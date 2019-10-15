In The Kitchen: Steamed Mussels

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen with Kyle Woodruff, Executive Chef at Salacia Prime Seafood & Steaks at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Kyle previewed his next Simply Crafted Dinner Series, featuring the Iberian Coast, by making steamed mussels.

Salacia Prime Seafood & Steaks
IBERIAN COAST DINNER
Tuesday, November 19th
Dishes include steamed mussels, paella, wood fire roasted pork loin and manchago churros for dessert.

Make your reservations!
(757) 213-3473
Salacia VB.com

Thanksgiving at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront!
Thursday, November 28th from Noon to 4pm
2nd Floor – Oceanfront Ballroom
All the traditional favorites plus an eastern shore raw bar, seafood display, hand-carved meats and dessert room.
$45 per adult, $19 for kids ages 5-12. $ and under are free
Reservations Required!
(757) 502-7178

