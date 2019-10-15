In The Kitchen: Steamed Mussels

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen with Kyle Woodruff, Executive Chef at Salacia Prime Seafood & Steaks at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Kyle previewed his next Simply Crafted Dinner Series, featuring the Iberian Coast, by making steamed mussels.

Salacia Prime Seafood & Steaks

IBERIAN COAST DINNER

Tuesday, November 19th

Dishes include steamed mussels, paella, wood fire roasted pork loin and manchago churros for dessert.

Make your reservations!

(757) 213-3473

Salacia VB.com

Thanksgiving at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront!

Thursday, November 28th from Noon to 4pm

2nd Floor – Oceanfront Ballroom

All the traditional favorites plus an eastern shore raw bar, seafood display, hand-carved meats and dessert room.

$45 per adult, $19 for kids ages 5-12. $ and under are free

Reservations Required!

(757) 502-7178



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Salacia Prime Seafood & Steaks.