PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kevin Sharkey, owner and executive chef at 1608 Crafthouse showed off a brunch menu favorite today and talked about the dinner and happy hour specials in store for you this summer.

1608 Crafthouse

On Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach.

Call (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com.

You can also keep up with Crafthouse happenings by connecting with them on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.