PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- Today, owner and chef, Camille Sheppard, from Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar joined us for National Vanilla Cupcake Day!

To try one of these delicious cupcakes you can find her at 141 Hillcrest Parkway in Chesapeake. You can also visit cravebakeryandcoffeebar.com or call (757) 908-2155 to find out more information.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Crave Bakery and Coffee Bar.