In the Kitchen: Southern Nachos and More

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Executive Chef, Joe Gardner, from Serve Restaurant and Taphouse joined HRS to make crispy honey nut brussels, pan-roasted brussels sprouts with honey and house candied pecans.
However, he didn’t stop there. Check out his southern nachos with taco seasoned pork rinds topped with a pimento cheese queso, pulled pork, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled red onion and jalapenos.
Serve Restaurant and Taphouse
102 North Main Street in Franklin
(757) 304 – 5270
Servefranklin.com
Facebook: @ServeRestaurant
Instagram: @servefranklinva
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Serve Restaurant and Taphouse.