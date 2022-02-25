In the Kitchen: Southern Nachos and More

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Executive Chef, Joe Gardner, from Serve Restaurant and Taphouse joined HRS to make crispy honey nut brussels, pan-roasted brussels sprouts with honey and house candied pecans.

However, he didn’t stop there. Check out his southern nachos with taco seasoned pork rinds topped with a pimento cheese queso, pulled pork, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled red onion and jalapenos.

Serve Restaurant and Taphouse
102 North Main Street in Franklin
(757) 304 – 5270
Servefranklin.com

Facebook: @ServeRestaurant
Instagram: @servefranklinva

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Serve Restaurant and Taphouse.

