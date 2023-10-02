PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for a cold craft brew and an eclectic menu, you can find that and so much more at Red Point Taphouse. The team joined us in the HRS kitchen with a tasty dish and the details on this must-visit local hangout in the heart of Smithfield.

Mark your calendar for Octoberfest on Saturday, October 14.

Red Point Taphouse

803 South Church Street in Smithfield

(757) 813-0547

redpointtaphouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Red Point Taphouse.