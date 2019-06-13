In The Kitchen: Soft Shell Crabs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Softshell crabs are in season and luckily for us, Alfredo Landazuri from Stripers Bar and Grille in Manteo, North Carolina knows how to make this delicacy shine! Alfredo made Fried Soft Shell Crab Sandwich with Jalapeno-Cilantro Aioli and a Stuffed Pan Seared Soft Shell Crab with Caper Lemon Sauce.

Stripers Bar and Grille

1100 A South Bay Club Drive

Manteo

(252) 475-1021

StripersBarAndGrille.com

Facebook @Stripers Bar And Grille

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Stripers Bar and Grille.