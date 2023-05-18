PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Soft shell crabs are in season along the Outer Banks of North Carolina! Chef Danny Klubowicz and General Manager Andrea Sullivan from Jolly Roger Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills joined us on the Hampton Roads Show to make soft shell crab quesadillas.

Andrea also shared the exciting news about a future expansion to the restaurant.

Jolly Roger Restaurant

1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

Give them a call at (252) 441-6530 or visit JOLLYROGEROBX.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jolly Roger Restaurant.