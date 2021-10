PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 1608 Crafthouse chef and owner Kevin Sharkey came into our kitchen once again and had us drooling over his savory Smoked Pork Shoulder and skillet cookie.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach

Give them a call at (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.