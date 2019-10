PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grill at Embassy Suites in Hampton stopped by to make Smoked Chicken Gemelli with Wild Mushrooms, Butternut Squash, Peas and Tomato along with a delicious Apple Pear Cobbler with Pecan Praline – Maple Bourbon Balsamic Ice Cream.

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites Coliseum Drive in Hampton

Lunch, Dinner and Sunday Brunch!

Call (757) 827-8200 to make a reservation!

This segment was sponsored by Cyprus Grill at Embassy Suites.