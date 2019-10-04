In The Kitchen: Shrimp Franchese and Cheese Wheel Flame Chicken Pesto

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How often do you get to see a dish created from a flaming cheese wheel? That’s what happened today in our kitchen as Salvatore Robilotta from Pasta E Pani By Salvatore joined us for his HRS debut.

Salvatore made Shrimp Franchese and Flaming Cheese Wheel Chicken Pesto.

Pasta E Pani by Salvatore

1340 N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

(757) 422-3232

Facebook & Instagram @ Pasta E Pani by Salvatore

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Pasta E Pani by Salvatore.