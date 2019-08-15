In The Kitchen: Shrimp and Grits and Beignets

by: Sponsored Content

Posted:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Swan Terrace Grill at The Founders Inn and Spa is hosting a New Orleans Brunch every Saturday. To preview this weekend’s special brunch, Chefs Ian Robbins and Kaitlyn Davis joined us in the kitchen and made Shrimp and Grits and Beignets with dipping sauces from their New Orleans Brunch menu.

Swan Terrace Grill at the Founders Inn and Spa in Virginia Beach
New Orleans Brunch every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Burgers and Brews on Tuesday Nights and Barbeque on the Terrace on Wednesday Nights
Reservations are recommended.. (757) 366-5777, you can also visit FoundersInn.com

