PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Prime 255 on Granby Head Chef Antonio Brooks wants to see your mother on Mother’s Day! Antonio came into the kitchen and whipped out an amazing shrimp and crab pasta.

Prime 255 on Granby

255 Granby Street in Norfolk

757-500-1985

Prime255OnGranby.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Prime 255 on Granby.