PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Saté Kitchen Food Truck was back in our kitchen! Kyle made a hearty and delicious she-crab soup. Find Kyle and his amazing food truck, and always try the daily special!

Saté Kitchen Food Truck, The New American Kitchen

Visit SATEKITCHEN.COM to see where you can find him — and see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch and catering.

You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram for the weekly roaming schedule and online ordering.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Saté Kitchen Food Truck.