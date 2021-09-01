In The Kitchen: Seared Yellowfin Tuna

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wes Stepp from Red Sky Cafe and NC Coast Grill & Bar down in beautiful Duck, North Carolina came into our kitchen and whipped out an amazing seared yellowfin tuna over fresh veggies! Wes wanted us to let you know that he is adding to his amazing staff, so just get in touch with him and ask for a position!

Red Sky Cafe
1197 Duck Road
Duck, NC
(252) 261-8646
RedSkyCafe.com

NC Coast Grill & Bar
1184 Duck Road
Duck, NC
(252) 261-8666
NCCoastOBX.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Red Sky Cafe and NC Coast Grill and Bar.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter