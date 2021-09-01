In The Kitchen: Seared Yellowfin Tuna

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Wes Stepp from Red Sky Cafe and NC Coast Grill & Bar down in beautiful Duck, North Carolina came into our kitchen and whipped out an amazing seared yellowfin tuna over fresh veggies! Wes wanted us to let you know that he is adding to his amazing staff, so just get in touch with him and ask for a position!

Red Sky Cafe

1197 Duck Road

Duck, NC

(252) 261-8646

RedSkyCafe.com

NC Coast Grill & Bar

1184 Duck Road

Duck, NC

(252) 261-8666

NCCoastOBX.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Red Sky Cafe and NC Coast Grill and Bar.