In The Kitchen: Seared Scallops with White Wine Butter Sauce

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One year ago this week, Kapers opened up in Chesapeake. Since the grand opening, this family owned restaurant has been getting great reviews. That is why we were so excited to have them in our kitchen today! Kevin Prosser is the Executive Chef at Kapers along with Front of the House Manager, Brittanie Schuermann and they made for us a mouth-watering Seared Scallops over Spinach with White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce.

Kapers

1296 S Battlefield Blvd

Chesapeake

(757) 374-6228

Facebook @Kapers

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by Kapers.