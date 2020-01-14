In The Kitchen: Seared Scallops With Crab, Tomato Asparagus Risotto

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Jai Brown from Brick Anchor Brewing Company prepares an entree he’s crafted just for Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.
Brick Anchor Brew House
241 Granby Street
Downtown Norfolk
(757) 431-7063
BrickAnchor.com
FB: @brickanchorbrewhouse
IG: brickanchor
Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week
January 19 – 26
Lunch, Dinner & Brunch Menus
25 participating restaurants
For a full listing of participating restaraunts and menus visit DOWNTOWN NORFOLK.org
You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Brick Anchor Brew House and Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.