In The Kitchen: Seared Scallops With Crab, Tomato Asparagus Risotto

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Jai Brown from Brick Anchor Brewing Company prepares an entree he’s crafted just for Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.

Brick Anchor Brew House

241 Granby Street

Downtown Norfolk

(757) 431-7063

BrickAnchor.com

FB: @brickanchorbrewhouse

IG: brickanchor

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

January 19 – 26

Lunch, Dinner & Brunch Menus

25 participating restaurants

For a full listing of participating restaraunts and menus visit DOWNTOWN NORFOLK.org

You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Brick Anchor Brew House and Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week.